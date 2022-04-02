Suspect in custody after approaching 10-year-old, asking her to get in the car

Officers remind people to teach children to stay alert if approached by an adult.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — A suspect is in custody after he reportedly approached a 10-year-old girl and attempted to lure her into his car.

New London police received a report of a suspicious person approaching the girl in the area of Williams Street and Lincoln Avenue.

At around 8 a.m. Thursday, the suspect stopped his vehicle to ask the victim for directions and make a comment about her looks, according to police. He then asked if the girl wanted a ride.

She refused and tried to take a picture of the car but it drove off.

Police canvassed the area and collected surveillance video of the incident.

Police went back to patrol the same area Friday and saw a vehicle that fit the description. Investigators determined that the owner of the vehicle was a registered sex offender and is currently on parole.

Police conducted a traffic stop and took him into custody.

The investigation remains active at this time.

Officers remind people to teach children to stay alert if approached by an adult.

"Reinforce with our children that if anyone approaches them while going to or from school, get away from that person, and TELL a trusted adult as soon as it’s possible and safe to do so," police said in a social media post regarding the incident.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.