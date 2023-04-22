Montville firefighters battle scrap metal blaze

Montville Fire Service was called to 33 Pequot Road around 1:45 a.m. and has remained on the scene throughout the early morning.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Firefighters in Montville are battling a multi-alarm fire in the Chesterfield section of town early Saturday morning.

Montville Fire Service was called to 33 Pequot Road around 1:45 a.m. and has remained on the scene throughout the early morning.

A bulk of the large scrap metal fire has been knocked down, according to Montville Fire Marshal Paul Barnes.

There were no evacuations, reported injuries, or damage to equipment, Barnes told FOX61.

DEEP was on scene to test the air quality, and they found that the air is not toxic to residents, Oakdale Fire Chief Micah Messer told FOX61.

Drivers are asked to use caution on Route 163 and Route 32 because water supply tankers are using these roads to get in and out of the scene.

This is not the first fire at the scrapyard in Montville. Over 20 departments responded to a previous scrapyard fire that happened in November 2022 and it took several hours to knock down another fire in October 2020.

This is a developing story.

