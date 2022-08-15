New London man pleads not guilty to killing wife, setting fire to home

According to the arrest warrant, the man said he killed his wife and set fire to the home to kill their son due to "jealousy."

A 23-year-old Navy technician has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he killed his wife and set their New London home on fire in an attempt to kill their son.

Police had charged George Dodson II with murder and arson after the fire on July 20.

According to the arrest warrant, Dodson reportedly told a paramedic and police investigators that he had killed her and then set fire to the home. When asked why, Dodson allegedly told police he was "jealous" after establishing an open relationship.

"She found another man she loved more, and I could not stand the thought of it, so I killed her," Dodson reportedly told police, according to the arrest warrant.

The fire started around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at a house on Sherman Street. When fire crews first got to the scene, they were unaware of anyone trapped inside at the time.

As crews walked around the home, they found Dodson in the back. Crews then learned that others might have been trapped inside and firefighters entered the home where they found 23-year-old Shelby Dodson, unresponsive. As fire crews continued to search, they also found a 1-year-old baby trapped in a second-floor room.

Shelby was pronounced dead at the scene. The baby was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital and was last listed as doing "okay."

According to the arrest warrant, Dodson reportedly told police that he tried to kill the baby with fire rather than using a weapon.

Before Monday's court hearing, Dodson was held on a $3 million bond.

Dodson faces multiple charges along with murder and arson, including criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal attempt to commit arson murder, risk of injury to a minor, tampering with evidence, reckless endangerment, and cruelty to animals.

The judge waived Dodon's probable cause hearing and the case continued to October 3.

