In New London, the build is on and it moves fast

This apartment building project is “truly a 21st-century building”.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW LONDON, Conn. — The lot that has been vacant at 174 Bank Street in New London for the past 30 years will soon have 30 new apartments. For the last four weeks, construction crews have been moving fast to build what New London Mayor Michael Passero calls, “truly a 21st-century building.”

The apartment project is being put together – piece by piece – by Vessel Technologies who use their special techniques to construct their buildings. Vessel, based in New York, constructs their projects in a prefabricated manner -- at a factory off-site, then the pieces are trucked in and matched on site.

"These (building) components were all designed to be brought on-site and then put together in a very prescribed way, to be joined at the corners, allowing the building to be erected very quickly, efficiently and to an unbelievable degree of quality," said Neil Rubler, the president and CEO of Vessel Technologies.

With rents for a one-bedroom expected to be in the 16 to 17 hundred dollars a month range, Mayor Passero called the project attainable “workforce housing”.

"One of the greatest aspects of this project is the developers are committed to making the price point for these apartments something that our workforce can afford.," Passero said.

"Our mission at Vessel is to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to live in a quality home and what that means for us is solving a problem for hard-working people," Rubler added.

Because the construction process is so fast, the apartment building is expected to welcome tenants just after Labor Day.

