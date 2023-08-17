New London café damaged by fire

The cafe is located on Bank Street.

NEW LONDON, Conn — Fire damaged a café on Bank Street early Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called to Muddy Waters Café at 40 Bank Street in New London.

Officials said the fire started in the basement and caused moderate damage.

There is no word on the fire's cause at this time.

A cleanup crew will be on-site for the day. There is no word on when the café will reopen.

Doug Stewart is a Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

