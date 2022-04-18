Cruise ship docks in New London for the first time in 4 years

The last cruise ship to stop in the Port of New London was the 298-foot Hebridean Sky of the Noble Caledonia Lines in May 2018.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Ninety people aboard the Ocean Navigator docked Monday morning in New London to spend a day around the city. It's the first time in four years that a cruise ship has docked in the coastal city.

The visitors, along with 77 crew members, will be in the city for a one-day stay, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The stop is part of the ship's nine-city itinerary on the Boston to Halifax, Nova Scotia tour.

"It means that the cruise industry has discovered New London again," said New London Mayor Mark Passero. "It means that the cruise industry is coming out of the pandemic. It was, as you know, an industry hit very, very hard."

Prior to that, the 856-foot Dawn Princess stopped on a round-the-world trip in July 2014. The city’s high point for cruise ship visitors was 2008 when nine ships made a port call in New London.

HAPPENING NOW: The 285-foot, five-deck Ocean Navigator has arrived here at City Pier in New London. @FOX61News has you covered with LIVE video of the ship and the importance of this event for the community! pic.twitter.com/osWiSgb8sB — Julia LeBlanc (@JuliaLeBlancTV) April 18, 2022

“I urge residents and business owners to greet the Ocean Navigator passengers with a warm welcome,” Passero said. “Everyone can play a role in sharing the good news of all that is going on in the city, from our housing boom, the Coast Guard Museum and our selection as a hub for offshore wind development, to our restaurants, shops, and historic sites.”

The city also will host passengers on the Ocean Navigator's sister ship, the Ocean Voyager, on April 21 for a similar port call.

Julia LeBlanc is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jleblanc@fox61.com Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

