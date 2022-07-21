Fatal New London fire being investigated as arson, homicide: Police

Police said when crews arrived at the scene on Sherman Street, they found a woman and a child inside the home and a man in the back.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — A woman is dead following a fire at a New London home, and now officials are investigating the incident as arson and homicide, police said.

The fire was reported at a home on Sherman Street around 10:30 p.m. Officials said there were no reports that anyone was trapped at the time.

When fire crews arrived, they found fire on the first and second floors. As crews walked around the home, they found a 23-year-old man at the back of the home.

Crews then learned that others might be trapped inside and firefighters entered the home where they found a woman. Crews continued searching the home and found a 1-year-old baby trapped in a second-floor room.

Officials said that at the time, fire crews knew the scene may be a crime scene and contacted police.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not been identified at this time.

The man and the baby were taken to a local hospital for treatment before the baby was transferred to Yale New Haven Hospital. Officials said the baby is doing "okay."

Police said they are investigating the incident as a homicide and have identified the man found at the back of the home as a suspect who is now in custody. Police have not identified him at this time and said he is cooperative with the investigation.

The New London Police Department took over the investigation with assistance from the Connecticut Major Crimes Unit, New London State's Attorney Office, and the New London and state fire marshals' offices.

Officials said that the incident was domestic and not a random act.

