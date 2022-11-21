Several fire departments battle 3-alarm house fire

The fire is reported in the area of Mott Avenue and at least three departments are on scene battling the flames.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a fire on Mott Avenue in New London, officials said.

Norwich fire officials said on their Facebook page that by the time they arrived to assist, the flames had already caught to three nearby homes.

In all, five homes were damaged, with one of them completely collapsed, according to New London Chief Thomas Curcio. Two more were severely damaged.

No one is reported as displaced due to the three homes being seasonal, therefore, no one being home at the time.

Curcio said the wind was a challenge for crews.

Eversource reported nearly 800 outages in the area as crews battled the blaze.

On the scene of the fire were the New London, Waterford, Submarine Base, Poquonnock Bridge, Norwich and Mohegan Tribe fire departments.

This is a developing story.

