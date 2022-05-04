New London's Ocean Beach named one of top 25 beaches in country by travel magazine

New London's Ocean Beach is featured on Travel + Leisure magazine's list of top 25 beaches in the entire country.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Where's your favorite Connecticut beach?

According to Travel + Leisure Magazine, Ocean Beach in New London is considered one of the top 25 beaches in the entire country.

"This half-mile, golden-sand beach with gentle tides provides great views of ferries and schooners sailing past the New London lighthouse. Ocean Beach Park, located along the boardwalk, features a picnic area, playground, snack bar, mini-golf, an arcade, and more," said Travel + Leisure in their list.

The beach is named alongside notable other iconic beaches in the country including Carmel-by-the-Sea in California, Clearwater Beach in Florida, and Coney Island Beach in New York.

Ocean Beach is certainly not the only beach in Connecticut. Though our other beaches weren't named on the list, here are some others that would be sure to be a relaxing vacation stop!

This sprawling estate in Waterford is a historic preservation area with a botanical garden, a classic summer mansion, and sweeping lawns with trees and other sights. It's also located right next to Ocean Beach! It's a perfect place to take the family for a visit or head down yourself to enjoy the sights and sounds of summer. If you walk down the lawn, you'll enter the beach area. It's a smaller area, but provides amazing views over Long Island Sound, and makes for a great day trip!

Hammonsasset Beach State Park in Madison is not just a beach but also a natural area preserve you and your friends can walk its trails and take in the Connecticut shoreline. The beach itself spans over two miles giving plenty of room for everyone looking for a day trip or a trip lasting a few days. Can't head down there any time soon? Check out the osprey camera!

Who said a good beach has to be limited to the ocean? Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield isn't just a beach, but also an outdoor recreational area that you can enjoy all year. Squantz Pond is an offshoot of the larger Candlewood Lake, known for its breathtaking views of the rolling hills of Litchfield and Fairfield county while you enjoy a day out on the water.

Niantic Bay Beach in East Lyme is roughly a half-mile long with a boardwalk running along the back edge. A beach pass is required to access the beach between Memorial Day and Labor Day. It includes two volleyball courts and a fishing jetty. Niantic Bay Beach serves as a fun way to get outside, and enjoy the beach, but also take a walk on the boardwalk to take in the sights and sounds of Niantic!

This half-mile-long stretch of beach is tucked away into East Lyme, a little ways down after Route 9 brings you to Interstate 95. While there, you can go for walks, search for wildlife, or spend a day soaking in the sun and the water. Rocky Neck State Park can sometimes get overlooked as a beach with not a lot to offer with it not being as large as Hammonassett further down the road. However, Rocky Neck has something for every family to enjoy while also providing beautiful scenery and views of the Long Island Sound.

Search for more beaches near you that you can visit and make more summer memories! Maybe you'll find a hidden gem in your neck of the woods worthy of Travel + Leisure's recognition.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

