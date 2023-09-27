New London Police investigating after receiving reports of a man attempting to lure children into white van

Police said the man is often seen attempting to lure middle school children during the after-school hours.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — New London Police warned children and parents after they received multiple reports of a man allegedly trying to abduct children.

"I was horrified! Horrified," said Kathy Poblete of New London.

Poblete was startled after she saw the posts flood her social media feed.

Parents and grandparents like herself warned everyone to be careful of a white van.

"The male is a white or Hispanic male, black hair with gray and black beard, operating a white van with tinted windows," said Capt. Matthew Galante of the New London Police Department.

Police said so far, they have no information about the vehicle's registration or license plate, but they did notify New London Public Schools just in case.

Capt. Galante told FOX61 it was a parent and a teacher who reported the incidents and the children involved are in middle school.

"Children are our most prized commodity and within the city of New London here, we want to ensure that the community at large is aware of this. Parents can talk to their children about what may be happening," added Capt. Galante.

The white van has been spotted in the areas of Jefferson and Montauk Avenues and Plant Street.

The suspect, police said, usually approached children during the after-school hours.

New London Mayor Michael Passero said he has received numerous texts and emails from concerned residents.

"This is a community that we like to say sits on the front porch, not the back deck," said Mayor Passero.

Poblete has made sure she is with her five year-old grandson, Freddy at all times.

"You think of them playing outside. You’re not always with them, but I think right now, we ARE with them," added Poblete.

The reports have been so scary, even someone as young as Freddy has felt the need to carry a spoon in his backpack to protect himself.

"Because … I can poke people with it!" said Freddy Poblete of New London.

Anyone with information about these reports or information on the vehicle and/or male involved is encouraged to reach out to the New London Police Department.

Anonymous information may also be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411.

