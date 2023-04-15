New London police investigating untimely death of teenage girl

The identity of the 17-year-old has not been released. Two other individuals were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — The untimely death of a 17-year-old girl in New London early Saturday morning is under investigation by police.

New London police said at 3:09 a.m., officers and fire department personnel responded to a report of an unresponsive female at a residence in the area of Jefferson Ave. and Buchanan Rd.

When emergency services arrived, the girl was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for further medical treatment, where she was later pronounced dead.

The identity of the teenage girl has not been released until the next of kin has been notified.

Two other individuals were taken to the same hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Their identities have not been released as well as the investigation is ongoing.

New London’s Mayor Michael Passaro released the following statement:



“My heart goes out to the loved ones of the young lady who has passed away. Our community is grief stricken at this sudden, tragic loss of a young life. We ask everyone to please respect the family and friends who are grieving. Our school administration is providing counseling to students and staff. We are asking for everyone’s patience and understanding as our investigators help us learn more about this tragedy.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the New London Police Department Detective Division at 860-447-1481 or anonymous information can be sent to the New London Tips 411 system.

