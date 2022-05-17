New London police announce parking restrictions in advance of Vice President's visit

Vice President Kamala Harris is speaking at the U.S. Coast Guard commencement on Wednesday

NEW LONDON, Conn. — New London Police have announced parking restrictions and for Wednesday's visit by Vice President Kamala Harris as she speaks at the Coast Guard Academy commencement.

The graduation is scheduled to commence at 11 am. The commencement is not open to the public.

Here's what you can expect.

New London Police said several parking restrictions will be in effect at 5 a.m. on Wednesday for these streets:

River Ridge Road

Deshon Street

Nameaug Avenue

Oneco Avenue

Farnsworth Street

Winchester Road

Uncas Avenue

The parking restrictions will remain in effect until later in the day at the discretion of the police department. Parking tickets will be issued and vehicles towed. Riverside Park shall be closed to the public beginning at 5:00 am until later in the day at the discretion of the police department as well.

Members of the public will be allowed to assemble at the following locations: McKinley Park located at the corner of Williams St. & Crystal Ave., the grass parcel on Williams St. just past the overpass (Williams St./ Briggs St.), and the grass parcel located across the street from the main gate of the USCGA (in front of the fence). Individuals will not be permitted to congregate past the main gate.

Police also said that for safety and security purposes, any attending members of the public who wish to assemble in the designated areas, NOTE that no full masks/face-covering items of any sort may be worn, no signs utilizing sticks and/or posts, no backpacks and/or bags, no amplified noise device, or sticks/posts of any sort are permissible.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.