Southeastern Connecticut prepares for Nor'easter with potentially massive snow totals

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Southeastern Connecticut appears to be in line for some of the most snow in the state from the coming storm, but it's not just snow they are keeping a close eye on in communities including New London.

There are key indicators New London officials pay close attention to when a storm is on the horizon, including the timing of high tide.

"We have some critical areas and the high tide is gonna be around 6:30 or quarter of seven Saturday morning, which is good," said New London Public Works Director Brian Sear.

That is because the wind won't be at its peak until around midday. And the forecasted wind direction appears to be in their favor too.

"The winds this time are from the Northeast which is pushing water out of the river and not into the river," said Sear.

Another benefit: the storm is hitting on the weekend.

"One vulnerability again we have is a major storm, with a lot of snow, if it doesn't melt before the next storm, we do have narrow streets and there's only so many places to put the snow," said Sear.

But, it looks like temperatures will be moderating next week.

"So hopefully we will get what we get, clear it out," added Sear. "We will be safe. The tides will stay where they should and we'll have some melting next week and get ready for the next storm."

Among those on the weather watch is the United States Coast Guard.

"We have our fixed-wing aircraft flying offshore to make sure the fishing vessel fleets are aware of that and are starting to come in," said Adm. Thomas Allan of the United States Coast Guard.

He says the forecast is for winds of 45-60 mph winds offshore.

"And maybe gusts to 70," he says. "We’re going to see seas up to 20 feet. So, the Coast Guard is going to be ready.

In addition to the downtown parking ban, the city reminds residents that fines can be issued if they don't clear sidewalks in a reasonable time frame, which has been a significant problem this year.

