1 dead in New London shooting: Police

The man was shot near Coleman Street

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW LONDON, Conn. — One man has died after being shot late Tuesday according to police.

At 10:35 p.m., New London officers were called to the area of Coleman Street and West Pleasant Street for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man with serious wounds. He was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released.

Police said the incident does not appear to be a random act and are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New London Police Detective Bureau at 860-447-1487.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.