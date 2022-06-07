1 dead in New London shooting: Police

NEW LONDON, Conn. — One man has died after being shot late Tuesday according to police.
At 10:35 p.m., New London officers were called to the area of Coleman Street and West Pleasant Street for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man with serious wounds. He was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
His identity has not been released.
Police said the incident does not appear to be a random act and are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New London Police Detective Bureau at 860-447-1487.
