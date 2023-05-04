‘On a quiet night’ | Massive tree falls on New London home but severe weather not to blame

10 children and adults in several families are displaced after a tree fell on a now condemned home on Jay Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW LONDON, Conn. — At first glance, it might look like severe weather touched down Wednesday morning on Jay Street in New London but that didn’t happen.

“On a quiet night, it decides to fall,” said New London Mayor Mike Passero. “The tree was apparently neglected and not in good health.”

The weather was temperate and families just waking up around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday when a massive tree fell on a multi-family home and woodworking business on Jay Street—displacing ten children and adults in several families.

But what can be done when diseased trees pose a threat to private property?

“The most we can do is site properties if there’s a tree that looks like it’s endangering the public safety,” Passero said.

But identifying the proper owner is posing a challenge for city officials. Neighbors told FOX61 the property went into foreclosure after the owner passed away.

Fire officials were able to get everyone out of the home safely before condemning the building.

“We’ve had one family reach out to us, a mother and daughter,” said Housing Resource Center Coordinator Rain Daugherty. “It’s a crisis when you need to leave your home like that, so we just try to tailor a solution for folks.”

The Red Cross is helping several families who were displaced. But when that assistance runs out, Passero said the city is now investing in partnerships with housing officials that help some several dozen people a month find solutions.

“To partner with the city to help people figure out their next step and not just their next step tonight but their next step until they’re back rehoused,” said Cathy Zall, Executive Director of New London Hospitality Center where several dozen people are served monthly and many more during winter months. “Maybe somebody has family, but they need to go to Boston or someplace else, we can help people. When you lose your housing it’s a very serious situation whatever the reason, whether it’s a tree, eviction, or unable to pay the rent.”

City officials told FOX61 the tree was never brought to the city’s attention before it fell.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.