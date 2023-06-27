x
New London

Residents in Voluntown advised to boil tap water for next few days

Customers are asked to boil their tap water before using it for drinking, cooking and food prep.
Credit: AP
Water pours slowly out of the faucet on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Dallas, in the home of Nora Espinoza, after a handyman made a repair to a broken pipe beneath the sink. After the repair was made, another leak was discovered in a broken pipe outside of the home. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

VOLUNTOWN, Conn. — For the next few days, residents in Voluntown are being advised to boil their water as a precaution after Connecticut Water dealt with a recent pump issue.

Connecticut Water advised its SDC water customers in Voluntown on Tuesday morning that there was an equipment failure, which has since been resolved. Part of the issue resulted in low or no pressure in the water system, which has triggered the precautionary boil water advisory.

During the advisory, water samples will be collected and tested to ensure that no bacteria got into the water during the loss of pressure. Results of these tests are expected within 48 hours, and Connecticut Water will notify customers when the advisory has been lifted.

In the meantime, customers are asked to boil their tap water before using it for drinking, cooking, and food prep. Water used for bathing and cleaning does not need to be boiled.

About 60 customers have been affected.

