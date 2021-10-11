Man running from New London to Philadelphia to help feed veterans

The 242-mile run will take about 60 hours.

HARTFORD, Conn — A travel agency owner will be running from New London to Philadelphia to help feed veterans and military members in need.

Brian Gates will start his journey at the VFW of New London on Wednesday afternoon and will end at the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center in Philadelphia. The run is expected to take 60 hours.

"I have completed 18 runs across the United States so far this year," he told FOX61 News on Wednesday. "As I was running, I was noticing the number of homeless Veterans that are on our streets. I made it my mission to put an end to this."

Gates hopes the run raise awareness of the homelessness and food insecurity of veterans and active-duty military personnel.

Gates' company, Bookwell Travel, has donated meals to community organizations in multiple states, including Connecticut, Delaware, Rhode Island, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, South Carolina, and Georgia.

The company plans to give 20 meals for each night booked on BookwellTravel.com until each American is housed and feed.

To learn more and support Gates' mission, click here.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

