School bus driver charged after ramming taxi five times with bus

There were nine children and a coach were in the bus at the time.

OLD LYME, Conn. — William Silvinski, a M&J School Bus driver, was arrested after ramming a Curtain Transportation Taxi five times during Friday's 11:20 p.m. dismissal at the Lyme-Old Lyme High School. Nine children and a coach were on the bus at the time. A child and Brian Neal, the driver were in the taxi.

Both the taxi and the bus left the school without reporting it to the police.

According to State Police, Silvinski was arrested after an investigation. He was transported to Troop F Westbrook where he was charged with evading responsibility, reckless driving, and nine counts of risk of an injury to a minor. He was released on a $5,000 dollar 10% cash bond. He is due in court on Oct. 19 in New London.

Neal was charged with evading responsibility. He was released on scene and will be in court on Oct. 17.





