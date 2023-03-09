Shots fired near New London school lead to lockdown

The school lifted the alert about an hour later.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — A shooting incident near a New London school lead to the campus being locked down Thursday morning.

At 11:17 a.m. police responded to a report of four juveniles shooting off a gun in the parking lot near 80 Ledge Road. One witness said the youths shot three shots near a wooded area.

Acting on an abundance of caution for both students and staff, officials put the New London High School Multi Magnet campus initially on lockdown, where staff and students remain in place, and later changed to a secure building, where classes resume but the building is locked.

The lockdown was lifted around 12:30 p.m.

New London officers searched the scene at 80 Ledge Road for the individuals involved. The investigation is still active.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call New London Police at 860-447-5269 ext 0.

