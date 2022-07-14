Truck crashes into North Stonington pizza shop

The truck crashed into the Buon Appetito Ristorante and Pizzeria on Route 2 around 8 a.m.

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. — A tractor-trailer crashed into a pizza restaurant Thursday morning, leaving the truck driver with minor injuries.

The truck crashed into the Buon Appetito Ristorante and Pizzeria on Route 2 around 8 a.m. At the time, the restaurant owner and his son were in the building. They were not injured.

Emergency response personnel, including police, fire and ambulance crews responded to the scene. The truck driver was transported to an area hospital for evaluation. Officials said the tractor trailer was reported to be carrying unspecified consumable goods and the state Department of Consumer Protection responded to evaluate the integrity of the cargo. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection also responded to the scene.

The owner said he plans on reopening the restaurant Thursday afternoon and close off the damaged section.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.