New London

Vice President Kamala Harris to speak at U.S. Coast Guard Academy commencement

In 2021, President Joe Biden delivered the keynote address to the graduating class.
Credit: AP
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a joint press conference with Poland's President Andrzej Duda on the occasion of their meeting at Belwelder Palace, in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to deliver the keynote address for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s 141st Commencement Exercises on May 18 in New London, the school announced Friday.

"We are honored to host the Vice President and look forward to having her present the Coast Guard's newest leaders with their commissions,” said Rear Adm. Bill Kelly, academy superintendent. “This will also be a memorable moment for our graduates before they head out across the country and around the globe to take their places in the fleet.”

Vice presidents traditionally address the graduating class at one of the federal service academies on a rotating basis. This will be her first visit to the Coast Guard academy. She last gave a keynote address at the Naval Academy graduation in 2021.

Last year, President Joe Biden delivered the keynote address at the Coast Guard academy.  

The commencement is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Cadet Memorial Field. The event is not open to the public.

