Walkway over Gold Star Bridge reopens

The route was closed after a fiery crash in April.

NEW LONDON, Conn — A little more than four months after a fiery fatal crash closed it, the walkway over the Gold Star Bridge has reopened according to the state Department of Transportation Monday.

In a posting on X, the social media site formerly called Twitter, the department said, "We’re excited to announce the sidewalk on the Southbound span of the Gold Star Bridge has officially reopened as of 4 PM today! Roadway paving will be required in the weeks ahead, but it will not impact the crossing."

The state had been providing shuttle service in the interim.

On April 21, Wallace Fauquet III, of Gales Ferry, was behind the wheel of a Kenworth T300 carrying home heating oil. While driving over the Gold Star Bridge, a Toyota Avalon suddenly got a flat tire, and its driver lost control, ultimately coming to a stop in the right lane for the Bridge Street entrance ramp.

We’re excited to announce the sidewalk on the Southbound span of the Gold Star Bridge has officially reopened as of 4 PM today! Roadway paving will be required in the weeks ahead, but it will not impact the crossing. pic.twitter.com/Rx1H9EFX5T — Connecticut Department of Transportation (@CTDOTOfficial) August 28, 2023

Fauquet's tanker collided with the back of the Toyota, flipping it over and causing it to erupt in flames.

Fauquet was pronounced dead on the scene. The people in the Toyota were rescued by off-duty New London Police Lt. Cornelius Rodgers, along with other good Samaritans.

