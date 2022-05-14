'Lifesaving' water rescue made at Ocean Beach Park: New London Fire Department

One tethered firefighter entered the 48 degree water and pulled the male to the rocky shore, officials said.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Firefighters in New London rescued a person from the water at Ocean Beach Park early Saturday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, the New London Fire Department was called to Ocean Beach Park for a report of an "emotionally distressed male who was in the water off of the rocks."

All 16 on-duty firefighters responded to the scene just minutes later; they deployed an inflatable boat and put on cold water suits to start the rescue. Police also responded to assist.

One tethered firefighter entered the 48-degree water and pulled the male to the rocky shore, officials said. Several firefighters and officers helped get the male out of the water and onto the rock jetty.

The male was treated for hypothermia and later taken to an area hospital.

The victim was in the water for about 20 minutes, according to firefighters.

"Without the quick actions and lifesaving techniques from the members of New London Fire Dept and the members of New London Police Department this patient’s outcome would have been much worse," The New London Fire Department said in a statement.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Waterford Fire Boat were requested for assistance, but the requests were canceled after the victim was rescued from the water.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.