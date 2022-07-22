Woman killed, found in New London house fire identified

Police said Shelby Dodson, 23, was found inside the home after police and firefighters responded to the burning house.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — The woman who was killed, allegedly by her partner, at a home on Sherman Street in New London that was then set on fire Wednesday night has been identified by police.

Shelby Dodson, 23, was found inside the home after police and firefighters responded to the burning house.

A 1-year-old baby was also trapped in the house while it was on fire, and was hospitalized. The baby remains in stable condition, police said.

George Dodson, 23, is accused of murder in Shelby Dodson's death and is accused of arson. He allegedly told a paramedic and police investigators on the scene he killed her and then set the house on fire, according to an arrest warrant.

"I did this, I killed her," he reportedly told the paramedic.

When police questioned why, Dodson said "jealousy," resulting from establishing an open relationship with the woman.

"She found another man she loved more and I could not stand the thought of it so I killed her," Dodson allegedly told police.

He then proceeded to tell police he lit "a couple of places on fire." Dodson added that he set the fire to try to kill the baby rather than using a hammer or knife, according to the arrest warrant.

He appeared in court Thursday.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the New London police at 860-447-1481.

