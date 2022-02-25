North Stonington woman charged in crash that injured 5

The crash injured five people, including the driver. During the investigation, police said the woman had a blood alcohol content level three times the legal limit.

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. — A North Stonington woman is facing multiple charges after a crash in October that resulted in several injuries.

State police said they took the 26-year-old woman into custody Thursday on an arrest warrant.

On Oct. 31, 2021, troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash on Pendleton Hill Road in North Stonington. Five people, including a 4, 5, 65, and 78-year-old, along with the 26-year-old woman, were all injured in the collision.

State police said that during the investigation, they determined the 26-year-old had failed to maintain her lane and crossed the double yellow lines. Then, the driver reportedly then crashed into an SUV, occupied by the 65 and 78-year-old.

The 26-year-old had a 4-year-old child and an improperly restrained 5-year-old child in her car, police said.

Police also said the woman had been intoxicated behind the wheel with a blood-alcohol level of over three times the legal limit of .08.

The woman was charged with DWI with a child passenger, failure to drive in the proper lane, child seat belt violation, second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, and three counts of third-degree assault.

The woman had her bond set at $150,000 and is expected in court Friday.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

