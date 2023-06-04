Driver dies after crashing car into garage: Norwich Fire Department

Fire crews remained at the garage to remove the car and cleared the scene around 5:10 a.m. Norwich police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

NORWICH, Conn. — 1 person was killed in a crash Sunday morning involving a car that struck a garage in Norwich, the fire department said.

The fire department said police first arrived at the scene on East Main Street at Stonington Road (Rt 2), just before 2 a.m., after receiving a report about a car that struck a pole and went into a building. Police told fire crews that they found a car with smoke present that struck a garage and had a person trapped inside.

Battalion 1 from the fire department arrived on-scene at 2 a.m. and found the person inside the car which was on its side and not in full contact with the ground. In order to remove the person, the fire department said that they had to stabilize the car and remove parts from the roof.

Fire crews were able to release the person from the car around 20 minutes after arrival. The person was taken to Backus hospital by an American ambulance paramedic after it was determined that they had no pulse, the fire department said.

The fire department said that the person did not survive despite the efforts of the medical crew. The person's identity has not been released at this time.

Fire crews remained at the garage to remove the car and cleared the scene around 5:10 a.m. Norwich police are currently investigating the cause of the crash and Norwich Public Utilities, along with the State DOT, were notified about the pole that was struck.

