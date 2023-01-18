Diocese of Norwich Bankruptcy includes plan for sale of land where school is located

One action will be to sell the land where Saint Bernard School is located.

NORWICH, Conn. — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Norwich filed a plan of reorganization Tuesday to settle the Diocese’s Chapter 11 reorganization case. One element of the plan is to sell the land where Saint Bernard School is located.

Part of the bankruptcy process, which has been going on for more than 18 months, is to create a fund to compensate survivors of abuse.

Officials with the diocese said, "Under the proposed Plan, the Diocese and other entities will establish a Trust with funding in the amount of approximately $29 million. This Trust will provide financial restitution for survivors of sexual abuse who filed claims in the Diocese bankruptcy case." The diocese said over 140 claims of abuse were received before the deadline.

Officials at Saint Bernard School said they learned the diocese is proposing to sell the entire parcel of land in Uncasville on which the school sits. It is expected that any proposed sale tentatively will include the option for the school to lease back the land, with favorable terms, for some period of time.

"The Saint Bernard board and administration are looking forward to continuing that legacy of creating young adults, who go on to live lives of faith with passion and purpose, and enlivening the Xaverian spiritual values of compassion, humility, zeal, trust, and simplicity – all of which are needed in today’s world," said the school in a statement of the potential sale.

