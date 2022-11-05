CBD shop owner believes stores are being targeted

A CBD shop in Bridgeport was shot last month.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORWICH, Conn. — Norwich police are looking for two people they say broke into a CBD shop this week.

The owner believes their business was targeted because of the products they sell.

“Five weeks later boom right through the window,” said Brian Vertefeuille.

This isn’t the first time that a Greenleaf Farms store has been vandalized as a shop in Bridgeport was shot last month.

Brian Vertefeuille said he believes CBD shops are being targeted.

“Everyone thinks that since weed is legal now and that it’s good and legal for you to consume, CBD shops are selling it and that’s not the case at all,” said Vertefeuille.

The owner said that whoever broke in took things, thinking it was marijuana but actually CBD. So, what’s the difference?

“There’s a threshold for CTC content which is .3 percent. Anything below that threshold is considered hemp which is what CBD is derived and anything above that threshold is considered cannabis,” said Cannabis advocate, Louis Rinadli.

More than 15-thousand applications have been submitted to sell cannabis in Connecticut. These applications are for new cannabis shops. Medical Marijuana isn’t sold in CBD shops. But retail sales are anticipated to begin in the state by the end of the year. However, this doesn’t mean every store will sell it.

So the owner’s message is simple: “We are a health and wellness store, Greenleaf farms. And we’re here to help people so CBD, muscle relaxers, anything that can basically hit your C1 and C2 receptors in your body is what we sell, not marijuana,” said Vertefeuille.

DeAndria Turner is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. She can be reached at dturner@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.