Child hospitalized after falling from window in Norwich: Police

NORWICH, Conn. — A child is hospitalized after falling approximately 20 feet from the window of a building in Norwich Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police said that emergency crews responded around 3:05 p.m. to Laurel Hill Ave for a report of a child who fell out a window.

The child is reportedly conscious and was taken to Backus Hospital for their injuries, police said. The extent of injuries are currently unknown.

It is unclear how or why the child fell from the window. Police said that officers remain on scene, alongside the fire department, to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to this page for updates.

