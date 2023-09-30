Cleanup at Norwich home after basement flooded from oil spill

It's estimated that around 25-50 gallons of no. 2 home heating oil were spilled and that there could be another 100 or so gallons still on site, firefighters said.

NORWICH, Conn. — Cleanup is underway after the basement of a two-family home in Norwich was flooded with water and dozens of gallons of spilled heating oil.

Norwich firefighters were called to a home on the 600 block of Boswell Ave. just before 9 p.m. Friday for a report of a gas odor in a two-family home.

While searching the home for the odor's source with a meter, crews found about a foot of water and an inch of oil covering the floor of the basement.

It's estimated that around 25-50 gallons of no. 2 home heating oil were spilled and that there could be another 100 or so gallons still on site, firefighters said.

The oil either came from an abandoned tank in the basement or from an abandoned tank outside of the property, firefighters said. Crews also found and then shut off two sump pumps that were sending water and oil outside and onto the ground.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and the Norwich Building officials were also called to the scene.

DEEP contacted crews to clean up the oil from the basement and is working on setting up another clean-up to reduce any possible contamination outside the home.

Firefighters were unable to reach the owner of the home while firefighters and crews cleaned oil from the basement.

The first floor of the apartment is temporarily condemned, and residents will be staying with family until the cleanup is complete.

The Norwich Building official and Norwich Public Utilities plan to re-evaluate the home on Monday.

No injuries were reported.

