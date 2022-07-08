Fire once again ignites at vacant Capehart Mill building: Norwich fire chief

There were no injuries reported. The building did not appear occupied by the time firefighters got to the scene.

NORWICH, Conn. — The vacant Capehart Mill building in Norwich was damaged by fire once again Friday, and firefighters spent the morning hours putting out the fire.

The Norwich Fire Department was called to a structure fire at the End of 5th Street around 5:15 a.m.

Norwich police also responded, confirming smoke and fire from the north building, firefighters said.

A second alarm was called, prompting several neighboring units to assist, including Norwich Volunteer firefighters, as well as Taftville, Yantic, East Great Plain, and Laurel Hill Volunteer Fire Departments.

Putting out the fire proved to be a challenge due to "severe overgrowth" making it difficult for firefighters to access the area, as well as deterioration of the access bridge over the canal, according to firefighters.

The fire was brought under control by around 6:20 a.m. Taking out hotspots and wrapping up ended around 9:30 a.m.

There were no injuries reported. The building did not appear occupied by the time firefighters got to the scene.

The Norwich Fire Marshal's Office and Norwich police are investigating the fire.

"The mill has had a number of fires over the years," the Norwich fire chief told FOX61.

The most recent fire took place just over a month ago on May 26, the chief said.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.