Heavy downpours cause flooding in Norwich area

The long-awaited rain was welcome after a very dry couple of months.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORWICH, Conn. — Some long-awaited rain started off the week. In some areas though, it did cause a bit of flash flooding.

Newent Road in the Lisbon/Jewett City area was blocked off Monday afternoon due to flooding under an overpass.

Heavy downpours turned the front lawn of a business in Lisbon into a pond.

On the roads, cars had to take it slow with all the rain causing slick conditions. The rain was very much needed though.

Seth Croteau of Jewett City has been keeping a close eye on his rain gauge, emptying it at 6 1/2 inches Monday evening. His garden and the bees he keeps depend on the rain, and it's been a very dry summer.

"The droughts been tough, so we've been watching this water coming down," Croteau said. "I have hives all over the place, and the bees are so dependent on nectar which the weeds come and suck up water from the ground and produce nectar."

"We might get a little extra honey because of this water, we'll see what happens," he said.

There is more rain expected with the potential for more flooding.

To prepare experts suggest making sure your sump pump works, removing debris from the catch basins near your home to help prevent street flooding and clearing your drains and gutters.

