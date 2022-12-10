Norwich man arrested for shooting death that stemmed from argument: Police

Police were called to the complex around 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 5 for a call of an argument outside followed by a single shot, and a woman down on the ground.

NORWICH, Conn. — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 30-year-old woman that happened in Norwich last month.

Atlantikh Balidemaj, 22, of Norwich, was arrested this week and is facing murder and firearm charges, police said.

Balidemaj is accused of fatally shooting Jashira Pagan outside of a condo complex on the 500 block of West Thames Street.

Police were called to the complex around 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 5 for a call of an argument outside followed by a single shot, and a woman down on the ground.

Police found Pagan at the scene with a gunshot wound to her head. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died two days later.

Balidemaj was held on a $5 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 860-886-5561, the Norwich Police Tip Line or Norwich Police Detective Steven Callender at 860-886-5561-EXT 3154.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.