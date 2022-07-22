Exclusive: Norwich CBD shop owner asks for public's help in finding burglary suspects

Norwich police said multiple suspects broke into Hazy Budz on Boswell Avenue early Monday morning and stole items worth thousands of dollars.

NORWICH, Conn. — A second CBD shop was burglarized Monday morning in Norwich. The owner has asked for the public's help in identifying the suspects who are still on the loose.

Another CBD shop was also burglarized in Norwich in May.

"We don't want to be targeted again," said Marc Cortez, owner of Hazy Budz.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on Monday, Cortez was awakened by police who notified him of a burglary at his business on Boswell Avenue.

When he arrived, the glass of his storefront window was shattered, and he said the damage is worth over $4,000.

"We found blood all over the ground from when he had lacerations from his left hand so it's going to be somebody with cuts on their left hand," added Cortez.

There are roughly 13 surveillance cameras outside of his business. Luckily, some of those cameras captured the suspects in the act.

The footage shows two suspects breaking into the store, their heads and faces both covered by a black hood and they grabbed products and stuffed them into their backpacks.

Cortez said they stole $1,500 worth of edible gummies, air fresheners and CBD cartridges.

"Just when you're robbing us, like I said, you're not just hurting us as a business, you're hurting my family, you're hurting other families of employees that we employ," added Cortez.

Norwich police are investigating if this incident is related to the Greenleaf Farms burglary in May.

"There's a good chance that these two incidents are related and they're the same people. The incident in May, the method of entry was the same using a rock to break into the storefront window," said Detective Christopher Hawrylik of the Norwich Police Department.

Cortez said he plans on adding more cameras, a cage around his store and bulletproof glass.

He is offering $500 cash and a $100 gift card for information or tips leading to an arrest. Police said he can also submit tips anonymously.

