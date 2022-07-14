At least 2 injured in Norwich shooting, prompts courthouse lockdown: Sources

One of the victims sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The other took a bullet to a leg.

NORWICH, Conn. — A midday shooting in downtown Norwich Thursday resulted in at least two people being injured and the nearby courthouse going into lockdown, according to sources.

As of late afternoon, Norwich police had not officially released any details about the shooting, but the owner of a Chinese restaurant near the rotary, at Franklin and Main streets, told FOX61 off camera that two men were arguing after they left the restaurant. Then, she said she heard several gunshots. So, she ducked behind the counter.

"It's disturbing," said Kim Strong, who's lived in Norwich for five years. "I mean it's a downtown area. I mean we're supposed to be safe here."

The gunshots struck at least two people in or near the rotary, according to police sources. One of the victims sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The other took a bullet to a leg.

"Unfortunately this happens all the time and I just - I don't understand why they do this. But it happens," said William Hirschfeld, who lives several blocks from the shooting scene on Oak Street, where there was a large police presence.

"I stepped out of my apartment and I saw a guy running up the street being followed him were a bunch of police cars and people telling him to get on the ground and don't move," Hirschfeld said.

Police sources said the male shooting suspect was apprehended outside of a home at 16 Oak Street, where residents told him to get out of their first-floor hallway. Initially, the suspect was hiding behind the next-door home, which has a Ring doorbell camera, and a resident whose identity we concealed.

"I was at the nail salon and I seen it on my camera," the resident said. "So I'm glad I wasn't home because I have kids here."

According to the police sources, they were still searching for a female driving a black Nissan Murano by mid-afternoon Thursday. She and the suspect initially fled on foot after the shooting but she then climbed in the SUV and took off after the shooting.

