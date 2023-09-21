Man in critical condition after stabbing in Norwich

Officials said the stabbing happened on Boswell Avenue in the early morning hours on Thursday.

NORWICH, Conn. — A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in Norwich overnight, police said.

Just after 1:30 a.m., the Norwich Police Department received a 911 call that reported a "disturbance" in the parking lot of a small apartment complex on Boswell Avenue, according to officials.

Police said the caller stated someone had yelled that they were stabbed.

When police arrived, they saw what looked like blood in the parking lot.

While officers were securing the scene, they called Backus Hospital to see if any stabbing victims had been admitted. While on the phone, a man arrived at the hospital before being taken via Life Star to Hartford Hospital for surgery.

Police said the victim was stabbed once in the chest and is still in critical condition.

Officials said the stabbing is not believed to be a random incident and that there's no safety concern for the public at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing is asked to call Detective Callender at 860-886-5561 ext 3154, by emailing scallender@cityofnorwich.org, or by calling the Norwich Police Department Anonymous Tip Line at 860-886-5561 ext 4.

