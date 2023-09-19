x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Norwich

Man dead after fire breaks out in Norwich apartment

Officials said the man was found by fire crews as they worked their way into the apartment to fight the flames.

More Videos

NORWICH, Conn. — A man is dead after a fire broke out in a Norwich building Tuesday morning, officials said. 

The mixed-use building on Central Avenue was home to an apartment on the second floor and a business on the first. 

Fire officials said the call for the fire came in just before 8 a.m. with the report of someone trapped inside. Three people managed to make it out of the building, but the adult man was found dead when crews worked their way into the second-floor apartment to battle the blaze. 

He has not been identified at this time, and officials have not yet determined his cause of death. 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Officials did not state if the three people who made it out were also injured. 

The Red Cross is at the scene to help those displaced by the fire. Fire officials said the second-floor apartment is unlivable, with the first-floor business only facing some water damage. 

At this time, it's unknown what started the fire. The state fire marshal is at the scene helping the investigation. 

This is a developing story. 

Related Articles

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com. 

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON XFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

Before You Leave, Check This Out