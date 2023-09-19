Man dead after fire breaks out in Norwich apartment

Officials said the man was found by fire crews as they worked their way into the apartment to fight the flames.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORWICH, Conn. — A man is dead after a fire broke out in a Norwich building Tuesday morning, officials said.

The mixed-use building on Central Avenue was home to an apartment on the second floor and a business on the first.

Fire officials said the call for the fire came in just before 8 a.m. with the report of someone trapped inside. Three people managed to make it out of the building, but the adult man was found dead when crews worked their way into the second-floor apartment to battle the blaze.

He has not been identified at this time, and officials have not yet determined his cause of death.

Officials did not state if the three people who made it out were also injured.

The Red Cross is at the scene to help those displaced by the fire. Fire officials said the second-floor apartment is unlivable, with the first-floor business only facing some water damage.

At this time, it's unknown what started the fire. The state fire marshal is at the scene helping the investigation.

This is a developing story.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.