Norwich

14 people, several animals, displaced after fire at multi-family home in Norwich

Officials said the fire that started in the multi-family home spread to a home next door. No injuries were reported.
NORWICH, Conn. — Five families have been displaced after a fire broke out at a multi-family home in Norwich.

According to fire officials, the fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on School Street. Officials said the blaze was reported as a kitchen fire. 

While heading to the scene, a large amount of smoke was noted in the area of the home and fire crews called in a working fire. 

When crews arrived, they found the second and third floors of the home. The flames also extended to a home next door. 

All residents in the main building were accounted for, fire officials said. 

Crews were brought in from East Great Plain, Tafville, and Yantic volunteer fire departments along with assistance from the Mohegan Tribal Fire Department. 

The second building that caught fire was also searched and all residents were accounted for, officials said.

Three families from the main building and two from the second building, a total of 14 adults, along with several animals were relocated. They are being assisted by the Red Cross. 

The fire remains under investigation by the fire marshal's office.

