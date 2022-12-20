x
Norwich

Man shot in head at Norwich gas station: Police

Police said the man was at a gas station on Central Avenue when an older Jeep Cherokee pulled up and began firing shots.
NORWICH, Conn. — A man is recovering after he was shot in the head at a Norwich gas station, police said. 

Police were called just after 12:30 a.m. by William W. Backus Hospital which reported they had admitted a man with a gunshot wound to his head. Officers who responded learned that the shooting happened at the Ravi Mart on Central Avenue.

Officials said the man was in a vehicle at the gas pumps when another vehicle, described as an older model gray Jeep Cherokee, also arrived at the gas station. The Jeep was captured on the City of Norwich Public Safety cameras. 

According to police, at least one person from the vehicle shot numerous rounds at the vehicle the victim was in and then sped off. 

Police believed the shooting to be a targeted attack and not random. The man is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Ken Wright at (860) 886-5561 EXT #3159, by email kwright@cityofnorwich.org or by calling the Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at (860) 886-5561 EXT #4. All information can be kept confidential.

