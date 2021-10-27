Suspect arrested after shooting at Norwich officer: police

Police said the bullet struck the officer's cruiser.

NORWICH, Conn. — A suspect with a rifle shot at a Norwich officer after the officer responded to a "shots fired" call Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the area of Westwood Park. Police said the first responding officer to the scene saw a man carrying a rifle. The suspect then began firing at the officer, striking the cruiser with several rounds.

According to police, the suspect ran from the area and was then found in a home a short distance from where he had shot at the officer.

The suspect, not identified at this time, was taken into custody without any other incident. Police said there is no danger to the public.

The incident is under investigation.

