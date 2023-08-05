Norwich police investigating homicide after body found in park

Someone found the body while walking through Mohegan Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORWICH, Conn — Someone walking through Mohegan Park Monday found a body buried in a shallow grave. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

At 4:14 p.m., police said the walker called police after they noticed something sticking out from the ground. When police arrived, they confirmed it was a dead Black or Hispanic man, between the ages of 35 and 50 years old, who had been shot. The death has been ruled a homicide.

The dead man was located inside Mohegan Park partially buried in a shallow grave. Police said the evidence at the scene suggested that the actual homicide did not occur within the park. Police said it appears to be a targeted attack against the dead man.

The man’s identity is unknown as of this date. Police said he was approximately 5’10” tall, weighed 150-160 lbs., and had black hair/box braids, a goatee, or short beard. He is missing the top four front teeth. Police did not release a clothing description.

The Norwich Police Department is asking anyone having information to please call lead Detective Ken Wright at 860-886-5561 extension #3159 or the Norwich Police tip line at 860-886-5561 option #4.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.