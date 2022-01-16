x
Norwich

Norwich police investigating serious crash

Police said a car was seen traveling at a high rate of speed traveling south east on West Thames Street.
Credit: Norwich PD

NORWICH, Conn. — Norwich police said they are investigating a serious crash early Sunday morning. 

Police said a car was seen traveling south east at a high rate of speed on West Thames Street.  A short time later, a Norwich Police officer came upon the car that had crashed through the guardrail, wedged against a handrail and partially suspended over a 12' embankment.  

Police said the driver was conscious and alert inside the car. Once the car was stabilized, it took 45 minutes to get the driver out.  The patient was put in a stokes basket and then transferred to American Ambulance for transport to Backus hospital for treatment and evaluation.  The patient's condition is unknown.    

