Norwich police investigating serious crash

NORWICH, Conn. — Norwich police said they are investigating a serious crash early Sunday morning.

Police said a car was seen traveling south east at a high rate of speed on West Thames Street. A short time later, a Norwich Police officer came upon the car that had crashed through the guardrail, wedged against a handrail and partially suspended over a 12' embankment.

Police said the driver was conscious and alert inside the car. Once the car was stabilized, it took 45 minutes to get the driver out. The patient was put in a stokes basket and then transferred to American Ambulance for transport to Backus hospital for treatment and evaluation. The patient's condition is unknown.

