Norwich police search for bank robbery suspect

The robbery happened at the Chelsea Groton Bank.

NORWICH, Conn. — Norwich police are searching for the suspect in a bank robbery on Friday afternoon.

Police said officers were dispatched at 2:50 p.m. to 444 West Main Street, the Chelsea Groton Bank, to a reported bank robbery. Officers learned one person entered the bank, demanded money, and exited the bank thereafter. He obtained an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is reported to be a light-skinned, tan male.

The Norwich Police Department is asking anyone having information to please call lead Detective Matthew Seidel at 860-886-5561 extension #3138 or the Norwich Police tip line at 860-886-5561 option #4.

