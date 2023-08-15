Norwich police search for suspect in bank robberies

The suspect allegedly took an unknown amount of money from the Liberty Bank and then fled with $500.00 from Core Plus Bank.

NORWICH, Conn. — Norwich police are searching for a man that allegedly robbed a bank on Tuesday afternoon.

Norwich police said they receive calls at 3:03 p.m. from an alarm company that there was a hold-up alarm at Liberty Bank located at 77 Salem Turnpike. Numerous patrols and detectives responded to the bank and a perimeter was set up. They found out a person entered the bank, demanded money and then left. He took an undisclosed amount of money. That currency was later found n the Liberty Bank parking lot.

At 3:21 p.m. while officers were at Liberty Bank a 911 call came from Core Plus Bank located at 202 Salem Turnpike stating a man described with clothing identical to that of the Liberty Bank suspect had just committed a robbery at that location and fled with $500.00. Several officers left Liberty Bank and responded. Bank employees stated the suspect fled into the woods across from the bank and a K-9 track was initiated.

It's believed the suspect changed clothing after the Core Plus robbery.

The suspect is reported to be a white male possibly Hispanic. No weapons were threatened or displayed. Although the suspect is not considered to be a threat to the public if seen do not approach and notify the police.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Norwich Detective Division at (860) 886-5561 EXT #7, by email Detective Seidel at mseidel@cityofnorwich.org or by calling the Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at (860) 886-5561 EXT #4.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.