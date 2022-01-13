Over 130 school staff in Norwich call out for Friday, causing district to cancel school day

Schools will make up this canceled school day in June.

NORWICH, Conn. — Schools in Norwich will not be open on Friday due to staffing shortages within the district, the superintendent announced Thursday evening.

Superintendent Kristen Stringfellow told Norwich school families and staff that 133 staff members have already called out from school for Friday and there aren't enough people to cover those absences. Stringfellow said it's likely that the absences will increase by Friday morning.

"For the past two weeks, we have been using every resource at our disposal to cover the mass absences we have been experiencing. However, we do not have the personnel to cover this number of vacancies," Stringfellow said.

Schools will make up this canceled school day in June.

Norwich Free Academy is not affected since it is not part of the Norwich Public School district.

Manchester Public Schools also had to cancel classes for one of its middle schools for Friday due to COVID staffing issues.

