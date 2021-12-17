Norwich Public Schools cancels classes Friday following alleged social media threat

School officials said the reported threat was seen on Snapchat and classes were canceled out of an abundance of caution.

NORWICH, Conn. — School officials have issued a letter to the Norwich Public School community Friday morning, stating that due to an alleged social media threat, all schools will be closed for the day.

Superintendent Kristen Stringfellow said in the letter that parents from the Teachers Memorial Global Studies Magnet Middle School contacted the school principal to report the Snapchat story.

The social media story was from someone the parents believed to attend Norwich schools, and had allegedly referenced a threat to the school as well as a picture of a handgun, Stringfellow said.

The principal notified Stringfellow and then the police to alert them to the potential threat. Police began their investigation and visited the homes of the students who were said to have been involved, according to Stringfellow.

At this time, Norwich police investigators have not determined the credibility of the threat.

"I was not willing to risk the safety of our students and staff," Stringfellow said in the letter.

Stringfellow stated that out of an abundance of caution, all Norwich schools will have classes canceled so police could investigate the incident.

"I am so very proud of the students who brought this matter to the attention of their parents," Stringfellow said in the letter. "They reacted in the safest way possible and I'm extremely grateful to them."

Stringfellow said the district plans on having classes on Monday.

