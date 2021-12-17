x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Norwich

Norwich Public Schools cancels classes Friday following alleged social media threat

School officials said the reported threat was seen on Snapchat and classes were canceled out of an abundance of caution.

NORWICH, Conn. — School officials have issued a letter to the Norwich Public School community Friday morning, stating that due to an alleged social media threat, all schools will be closed for the day. 

Superintendent Kristen Stringfellow said in the letter that parents from the Teachers Memorial Global Studies Magnet Middle School contacted the school principal to report the Snapchat story. 

The social media story was from someone the parents believed to attend Norwich schools, and had allegedly referenced a threat to the school as well as a picture of a handgun, Stringfellow said. 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines 

RELATED: Region 10 classes canceled Friday as officials investigate threat targeting school district

The principal notified Stringfellow and then the police to alert them to the potential threat. Police began their investigation and visited the homes of the students who were said to have been involved, according to Stringfellow. 

At this time, Norwich police investigators have not determined the credibility of the threat. 

"I was not willing to risk the safety of our students and staff," Stringfellow said in the letter. 

Stringfellow stated that out of an abundance of caution, all Norwich schools will have classes canceled so police could investigate the incident. 

"I am so very proud of the students who brought this matter to the attention of their parents," Stringfellow said in the letter. "They reacted in the safest way possible and I'm extremely grateful to them."

Stringfellow said the district plans on having classes on Monday.

RELATED: Nationwide school threats on TikTok prompt planned police presence at CT schools Friday

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 