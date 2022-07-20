Norwich Public Utilities issues power alert

NPU said they expect to see very high demand for electricity through the end of the week.

NORWICH, Conn. — The forecast of high temperatures over the next few days has made Norwich Public Utilities issue a "Power Alert," calling on customers to voluntarily conserve power.

The utility provides four utilities to the City of Norwich – natural gas, electricity, water and wastewater collection.

Part of the annual cost of electricity is based on peak demand days. By lowering usage, the utility said, overall costs will be lower. The impact on the NPU infrastructure will also be reduced as well. Officials said the reduction would allow critical equipment to cool down faster in the early evening hours and overnight, helping improve overall reliability.

Tips for reducing consumption include:

Be smart about using an air conditioner . Only run a window unit when someone is home; NPU recommends setting a central AC system to 73 degrees or higher.

. Only run a window unit when someone is home; NPU recommends setting a central AC system to 73 degrees or higher. Consider waiting until after 7:00 pm to use major appliances like a dishwasher or clothes dryer.

pm to use major appliances like a dishwasher or clothes dryer. Minimize the use of appliances or devices that generate heat before 7:00 pm – computers, curling irons, hairdryers, and televisions can all add to the heat in your home.

before 7:00 pm – computers, curling irons, hairdryers, and televisions can all add to the heat in your home. Avoid using the oven to cook and consider using a stove, microwave, or grilling outside.

to cook and consider using a stove, microwave, or grilling outside. Install energy-efficient lighting that runs much cooler than traditional lighting. Only about 10-15% of the electricity that incandescent lights use results in light – the rest is turned to heat.

that runs much cooler than traditional lighting. Only about 10-15% of the electricity that incandescent lights use results in light – the rest is turned to heat. Keep the sun out by installing window coverings to minimize the heat coming into a home or business.

