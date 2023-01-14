Norwich liquor store robbed at gunpoint: Police

Police said the suspect stole approximately $1000.

NORWICH, Conn. — A liquor store in Norwich was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday night according to police.

Police said at approximately 6:53 p.m., Norwich police got a 911 call for a reported robbery. The clerk from Amazing Grapes at 32 Town Street called 911 reporting that a man entered the store, displayed a firearm, and demanded cash from the register.

The suspect stole approximately $1000.

The suspect was wearing all black clothing except a white mask covering his face from below the eyes down. They fled on foot toward the Stop & Shop nearby.

The suspect is approximately 5’9” and is believed to be a light-skinned Black or Hispanic male.

Police said nobody was harmed in the incident.

