1 killed in crash on I-395 in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. — One person is dead after a horrific crash on Interstate 395 in Norwich.

Officials said he Yantic and Occum fire departments were called to I-395 northbound near the Canterbury Turnpike overpass for a vehicle in the woods at 7:30 am Sunday.

When they arrived, a vehicle was found with extremely heavy damage at the tree line and the front end of the car along with the motor at the Jersey barrier.

Crews on scene scanned the area with thermal imaging cameras to make sure no passengers were ejected from the vehicle after impact. Officials said the driver was pronounced dead on scene and secured the scene for the Connecticut State Police investigation.

Fire officials said the State Police were looking into the incident possibly occurring sometime earlier this morning but not being visible until daylight.

