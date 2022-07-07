Paintballs hit 2 people in Norwich, suspects arrested: Police

Police found two Orbeez-type water gel guns in the van and made two arrests.

NORWICH, Conn. — Two young men from Norwich are facing charges after reportedly firing what is believed to be paintballs at a pedestrian and motorcycle passenger on Wednesday.

At 3:09 p.m., police got a call from a person on Franklin Street who reported that a minivan pulled up alongside him and shot at him with "a BB gun or paintball gun," police said.

The caller was able to give police a description of the van and some of the people in the vehicle.

Around 4:30 p.m., police got a second call from a motorcyclist who said he and his passenger were stopped at the intersection of Market and Water streets when a minivan pulled up behind them. Someone from the minivan struck the passenger multiple times with paintballs, the motorcyclist told police.

The motorcyclist was able to give the marker plate to police. Officers found city security footage of the attack on the motorcyclist.

Officers later found the minivan on West Thames Street with its occupants, police said.

Police found two Orbeez-type water gel guns in the van and made two arrests, officials said.

Police charged Jared Martin, 20, with assault, reckless endangerment, and breach of peace. He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear. Martin was held on a $12,500 bond and bonded out.

Police also charged Blaise Beaucejour, 19, with accessory to recklessness endangerment, accessory to breach of peace and interfering with an officer. He was held on a $1,500 bond and bonded out.

Both have been ordered to appear in court on July 14.

